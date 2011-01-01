Women’s Bass Tour was founded 7 years ago to provide a platform for lady bass anglers an opportunity to start fishing competitively, learn new skills, make new friends, enjoy the outdoors and time on the water with other ladies!





WBT is a non discriminatory organization and is open to any ladies regardless of race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation or gender expression.





Our goal is to get more ladies involved in the outdoors and fishing!





Our format is pairing by drawing Pro (boater) with Co Angler ( non boater) for each tournament.





We fish 4 main tournaments a year and have a championship for top 8 anglers in pro and co divisions.





Women’s Bass Tour is offering charters to anglers who want to start one of our Federations in other geographical areas.





As we add federations, after each federation championship, WBT will have a National Classic where top eight Pro and CO’s from each Federation will compete to be WBT national champs.



