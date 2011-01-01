Signed in as:
Women’s Bass Tour was founded 7 years ago to provide a platform for lady bass anglers an opportunity to start fishing competitively, learn new skills, make new friends, enjoy the outdoors and time on the water with other ladies!
WBT is a non discriminatory organization and is open to any ladies regardless of race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation or gender expression.
Our goal is to get more ladies involved in the outdoors and fishing!
Our format is pairing by drawing Pro (boater) with Co Angler ( non boater) for each tournament.
We fish 4 main tournaments a year and have a championship for top 8 anglers in pro and co divisions.
Women’s Bass Tour is offering charters to anglers who want to start one of our Federations in other geographical areas.
As we add federations, after each federation championship, WBT will have a National Classic where top eight Pro and CO’s from each Federation will compete to be WBT national champs.
February 22nd- Sam Rayburn Reservoir
March 22nd- Toledo Bend Reservoir
April 12th- Lake Fork
May 3rd- Limestone
Sept 13th-Lake Conroe (WBT Championship)
Register to become a member of the Women’s Bass Tour & join us on the water for fun and fishing!
*Women’s Bass Tour Announces Exciting Fall Team Trail**
The Women’s Bass Tour is making waves with a thrilling new announcement: this fall, the tour is “teaming up” to launch a Women’s Team Trail that will visit three spectacular fishing destinations in the region.
Participants will have the opportunity to compete on three legendary bodies of water renowned for their beauty and bass fishing:
2. October 25th-Caddo Lake, a stunning and unique location famous for its enchanting cypress trees and diverse fish population.
3. November 29th-Toledo Bend Reservoir, one of the top-ranked bass lakes in the nation, offering endless fishing challenges and scenic views.
Entry fees $250 per team (this includes Big Bass) *must be a member of the WBT to participate.
This exciting new format promises to bring more camaraderie and team spirit to the competition, while showcasing some of the best fishing destinations in the area. It’s a fantastic opportunity for women anglers to test their skills, make memories, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.
This is one trail you won’t want to miss! 🎣
To register, complete the form & email to carram08@yahoo.com
Membership dues and tournament entry fees can be paid thru paypal womensbasstour@gmail.com
(Please indicate which tournament you are registering for in the memo thru paypal.)
REGISTRATION FOR THE 2024 Season opens on January 1, 2024
Hemphill, Texas, United States
Wendy Kendrick Board Member/Founder WendyL102@aol.com Phone: 225-445-6217
